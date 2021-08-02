Spore Jailbreak Tweak Lets You Hide and Protect Apps on Your iPhone

Despite all the improvements that Apple has made to iOS over the years, the OS still lacks an option to lock and hide apps. For a company that focuses so much on privacy and security, this is definitely an odd feature to be missing from iOS. If your iPhone is jailbroken, though, a new jailbreak tweak called Spore will let you hide apps from prying apps.

While there are quite a few apps that do let you hide apps, Spore is ahead of them in terms of execution and implementation. Spore enables you to move apps to a hidden space from where only you can access them securely. Additionally, any app that you hide from the home screen is also hidden from the Spotlight search results, Siri Suggestions, App Store, and just about anywhere else that you can think of.

The process of accessing the Hidden Space is also as simple as pinching on the home screen. For additional security, you’ll have to enter a passcode before you can access the Hidden Space. You can set either a custom passcode or use your device passcode for accessing this Hidden Space.

Below is a look at some of the key features of Spore:

Easily hide & protect any apps

Hide from Spotlight, Siri suggestions, App Store

Use a custom passcode that is different from your phones

Optionally block notifications for hidden apps

Use biometrics to unlock the Hidden Space

Native Dark/Light mode support

The Spore jailbreak tweak is compatible with all jailbroken iPhones and iPad running iOS 13 and iOS 14. You can download Spore from the Geometric Repo after paying $1.99 for it. Once you are done installing Spore, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.