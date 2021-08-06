Spotify’s iPhone App Won’t Support AirPlay 2 for ‘Foreseeable Future’

Apple introduced AirPlay 2 back in 2018 with iOS 11.4. The technology introduced multi-room and stereo speaker music playing and improved playback controls on iOS. However, Spotify is yet to add support for AirPlay 2. Today, the company has confirmed that Spotify for iPhone will not support AirPlay 2 for the “foreseeable future.”

In an online discussion forum, Spotify’s representative has said that music streaming service had been working to bring AirPlay 2 to Spotify, but the company has paused the efforts “for now” due to “audio driver compatibility issues.”

The company sees it as a “bigger project that we won’t be able to complete in the foreseeable future.” The employee did not disclose any further information about the issues or a possible timeline.

Spotify’s been working on other projects. The company is said to be testing a new ad-supported tier that costs as low as $0.99 per month. The company has also been working to bring new features to its social audio rooms app, Greenroom.

No AirPlay 2 support on Spotify is a bummer, however, the company has its own ‘Connect’ feature that lets users cast or stream their music directly to smart speakers from Spotify. What are your thoughts on Spotify’s words? Do you think Spotify is intentionally delaying the development? Drop a comment and let us know!