Spotify Testing Ad Supported Tier with Unlimited Skips at $0.99/Month

Spotify is arguably the most popular music streaming platform. Currently, it offers two tiers, free and subscription. Spotify is reportedly testing a new subscription tier called “Spotify Plus.” It is expected to be a blend of free and premium tiers. Spotify Plus offers unlimited skips and on-demand listening for just $0.99 a month.

Currently, Spotify is testing its low-cost subscription tier for select users. Spotify Plus not only offers unlimited skips, but it also lets you choose a specific song instead of being restricted to an album. On the flip side, Spotify Plus still features ads. It is not clear whether the ad frequency will remain the same as the free tier or decrease.

One of the users saw Spotify Plus advertised at 0.99/month. Currently, the Spotify Premium tier begins at $9.99. The price might not be final. Typically services tend to price new features at various price points. Testing would help Spotify understand users’ interest and zero in on the most optimum price point. That said, the new tier will most certainly be cheaper than the current premium tier.

We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience, and we routinely conduct tests to inform our decisions. We’re currently conducting a test of an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users.- Spotify

Spotify’s free tier comes with several restrictions. To begin with, you cannot skip more than six tracks per hour. Furthermore, you will be restricted to select playlists and limited tracks. Spotify offers curated collections like “Discover Weekly” and “Daily Mix” for the free tier. The Spotify Plus seems like a good option for those who don’t mind the ads but want to get rid of other restrictions. The music streaming giant warns that the new tier is not guaranteed to launch.