Taurine Jailbreak for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Updated With Boot Loop and Data Loss Fixes

The Odyssey team has released a major update for Taurine jailbreak with some major new fixes and improvements. The previous version of Taurine jailbreak had a bug that could lead to data loss and forced updates. Taurine v1.0.7 fixes that issue and introduces a new Recovery Menu and Startup Repair option for boot loop issues.

The Startup Repair option will help you recover your iPhone from a boot loop without losing any data. It also features a Safe Mode option, so you can safely boot into your jailbroken iPhone with all tweaks disabled.

Below is a small change-log of Taurine v1.0.7 jailbreak:

Includes new recovery utilities, including Startup Repair Startup Repair will fix any boot loop issues caused by a file being corrupted during userspace reboot Recovery menu can be manually activated by adding a file named /.libhooker_recovery to your root folder and then initiated via a userspace reboot



If you have jailbroken your iPhone using Taurine, it is strongly recommended that you update to the latest v1.0.7 release of the tool. This will ensure that you do not run into random boot loops, and there’s no risk of any data loss.

You can check the Taurine jailbreak version installed on your iPhone from Settings -> General -> iPhone Storage -> Taurine. Some users are facing boot loop issues while trying to update to Taurine v1.0.7. It’s recommended that you restart your iPhone and then proceed to re-jailbreak it again using Taurine, as this seems to keep all issues at bay.

Download the latest release of Taurine jailbreak for iPhone from here. Once you have updated to Taurine v1.0.7, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.