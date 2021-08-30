These Impressive Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Will Make You Wish for One

Apple introduced the first Apple Watch in 2015. Since then, the Apple Watch has picked up a slew of useful features, including a heart rate monitor, fall detection, ECG, O2 sensor, and much more. Despite all the new features Apple Watch has changed very little on the design front. Now a series of new renders reveal Apple Watch Series 7 design.

We are expecting a significant design overhaul on the Apple Watch Series 7. Hopefully, the latest smartwatch will feature a design that syncs up with the rest of the Apple products. Furthermore, a design refresh could bring a much-needed change to the Apple Watch.

It is no secret that Apple is opting for boxier designs for its products. The company bucked the trend of rounded edges and started making iPhones boxier. The new design is very prominent on the iPhone 12 and even the 2021 iPad Air. Furthermore, it looks like Apple has taken inspiration from older generation iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 for the new boxier design.

Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to arrive in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm variant could offer a slightly larger display than the 40mm variant on Apple Watch Series 6. In all likelihood, the upcoming Apple Watch could be backed by a bigger battery. The report claims that Apple is likely to introduce new WatchFaces that take advantage of bigger display on Apple Watch Series 7 .

The Apple Watch 7 Renders look very realistic. You can notice the larger display and slimmer bezels. Most importantly, the case features a flatter look as opposed to the previous-gen Apple Watch. On a related note, the Apple Watch Series 7 clones have already flooded the market and are being sold for as little as $60. However, the clones are designed based on leaked schematics and could be very different from the actual Apple Watch Series 7 that will be launched next month.