T-Mobile Customers Can Get One Year of Apple TV+ Subscription for Free

T-Mobile will be offering a year of Apple TV+ subscription for free to its existing and new Magenta and Magenta MAX customers starting this Wednesday. The list of eligible customers also includes those on Sprint’s Unlimited Plus, Premium, T-Mobile Business, and Military plans.

You can redeem the offer if you are already paying for Apple TV+. Once redeemed, your paid subscription will stop and the free trial period will start. You’ll also be eligible for the offer if you tried out Apple TV+ in the past. The offer can also be stacked on top of your existing free Apple TV+ trial, like the one you got when you purchased a new iPhone, Mac, or iPad.

T-Mobile customers can log into the T-Mobile app starting August 26 to redeem the free year of Apple TV+ subscription. Sprint customers and Magenta subscribers will need to log in to this website and then use the promo code “2021APPLETVAP1” to redeem the offer.

Make sure to redeem the offer before 31/7/2022. Additionally, once the trial period is over, you’ll be charged $4.99/month for Apple TV+. The offer is also restricted to one subscription per T-Mobile account.