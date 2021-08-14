Top Apple Stories of the Week: Controversy Over CSAM, New iPhone 13 Leaks, iOS 14.8 Spotted, and More

Didn’t have the time to follow Apple news this week? Worry not. In this news roundup, we take you through all the top Apple stores of the week.

This week, following its announcement, more controversies over Apple’s CSAM feature came up, iOS 14.8 showed up in the latest Xcode Beta logs, Kuo detailed the announcements expected from Apple this year and in the next year, iPhone 13 leaks continued to surface, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

More iPhone 13 Leaks Surface

Bloomberg published an extensive report on what its predictions are from the iPhone 13 series. Gurman says iPhone 13 Pro models will come with portrait mode video recording. And along with real-time portrait recording, the Pro models will also come with ProRes video recording support.

Along with Mark Gurman, TrendForce also published a report on what its expectations are from the iPhone 13 lineup. The firm claims Apple will expand mmWave 5G to more countries this year, and along with that iPhone 13 will come with larger batteries. Read more about what TrendForce had to say about iPhone 13 here.

A survey conducted this week claims around 50% of the people are willing to upgrade to iPhone 13. The highly-anticipated smartphone from Apple is expected to launch sometime in September this year, and in the meantime, you can check out iPhone 13 rumored features based on leaks.

Apple to Launch M1X MacBook Pro This Year, M2 MacBook Air in 2022

The day Mark Gurman revealed information about the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, popular analyst Ming Chi-Kuo revealed some information about the upcoming MacBook Pros. He says Apple will introduce a new MacBook Pro later this year, which is presumably the (long due) 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro.

Read more about the M1X chip, which will be used in 2021 MacBook Pros here.

Ming Chi-Kuo also hinted that Apple would announce new MacBook Air models in the mid of 2022. The laptop will be available in more M1 iMac-like colors and will run on Apple’s second-generation M-series chip. Kuo hints the new Air will be priced in the $999-$1,099 price bracket.

iOS 15 Reaches 5th Beta, iOS 14.8 Spotted in Xcode 13

Apple released the fifth developer beta of iOS 15 to the public this week. Along with subtle new features, the new software updates bring a bunch of bug fixes and more. Click here to read about what’s new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5.

Along with iOS 15, Apple seems to be working on a new version of iOS 14 as well. An unreleased version of iOS 14, iOS 14.8, was spotted in the Xcode 13 beta hinting the new version might release soon.

CSAM Controversies Continue…

Apple introduced new child-safety features for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The feature will scan the photos on-device before they’re uploaded to iCloud for child abuse content. Despite the good use, the new CSAM features have drawn a lot of backlash from industry experts.

Not only security experts and Apple device users, but even Apple’s own employees were questioning the company’s decision. In a bid to clear the air, Apple released an internal memo to address all the concerns, and the company’s software VP Craig Federighi answered some CSAM-related questions in an interview with WSJ.

Moreover, the Cupertino-based company seems to be preparing its employees to answer CSAM-related questions when asked. The tech giant has asked its employees to go through the FAQ it released this week.



