Top Apple Stories of the Week: Secret Apple Double Agent, iPhone 13 September Launch, SharePlay in iOS 15 Delayed, More

The controversies surrounding Apple’s CSAM tool continued, with more leaks around the iPhone 13 series surfacing. A new rumor even claims that Apple could hold multiple launch events in September itself.

CSAM Reverse-Engineered, Apple Says Generic Algorithm

Developer Asuhariet Yvagr reverse-engineered Apple’s controversial NeuralHash algorithm for detecting CSAM content. He was then able to get the hash to collide with non-identical images.

Apple, however, responded on the matter, saying the NeuralHash algorithm reverse-engineered is generic and not the one used for CSAM. It also reiterated that after a threshold of CSAM content is matched, there’s a manual review to confirm there’s no false positive.

Apple Leaker Was a Double Agent

A fascinating report from the Motherboard reveals the story of an Apple leaker who was also secretly working as a double agent for the company. The leaker used to help Apple find the source of leaks, including the person who leaked the iOS 14 internal build.

Ultimately though, the double agent feels that Apple took advantage of him and did not help in any way.

iOS 15 Beta 6 Released With Safari Changes

Apple released iOS 15 beta 6 to developers and public beta testers last week. This build introduced major changes to Safari’s tab bar and added an option to move it to the top.

Apple also confirmed that SharePlay wouldn’t be a part of the initial iOS 15 releases.

Apple Could Hold Multiple Launch Events in September

A DigiTimes rumor says Apple could hold multiple launch events in September to unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, new iPad, and more.

Apple has held multiple product launch events within 30 days of each other, but two product launch events in the same month are improbable.

Apple’s Anti-Fraud Chief: ‘We Are the Greatest Platform for Distributing Child Porn’

An internal iMessage thread from last year revealed that Apple’s anti-fraud chief Eric Friedman knew about the problem and believed iPhones were the “greatest platform for distributing child porn.”

Multiple Civil Rights groups have asked Apple to abandon its CSAM plan, as it would do more harm than good in the long run.

iPhone 13 Could Launch in the Third Week of September

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes Apple could launch the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September. He also believes the iPhone 13 Pro series will be available with up to 1TB storage.

Apple Delays Return of Its Employees to Office, Again

Apple has once again delayed the return of its employees to the office until January 2022. The company initially asked its employees to return to the office in September before delaying it until October due to the rising COVID cases.

