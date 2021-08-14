Top Reasons to Jailbreak Your iPhone in 2021

Jailbreaking iPhone is not as popular as it used to be back in the day. The availability of jailbreaking tools and Apple adding more and more new features with every new iOS release means many users no longer feel the need to jailbreak their iPhones. However, there are still quite a few benefits of jailbreaking your iPhone in 2021. Find out the top reasons here.

When you jailbreak an iPhone, you open the door to a world of possibilities. You can customize your iPhone to your liking. You’ll have complete control over almost every aspect of your iPhone’s UI. You can also add new features to your iPhone using jailbreak tweaks or enhance the existing features. Below are the top reasons why you should jailbreak your iPhone in 2021.

10. Improved Safari Experience

Apple keeps making improvements to Safari with every new iOS and iPadOS release. However, the jailbreak community is far ahead of Apple in improving Safari on iPhone to deliver a better user experience.

Jailbreak tweaks like Safari Electro 2 (repo) bring many of the Safari features from iPadOS to the iPhone, including better tab management, web page switcher, and more. You can even theme Safari using this jailbreak tweak to customize its look as per your liking.

9. Lock and Hide Apps

Despite Apple’s focus on security and privacy, iOS still does not offer an option to lock third-party apps on iPhone using Touch ID or Face ID. This is an annoying iOS limitation, which is made worse by the fact that one cannot download an app from the App Store to replicate this feature.

Yes, many third-party apps have added their own Touch ID/Face ID locking mechanism, but that still does not make up for the lack of a native app locking feature.

Jailbreak tweaks like BioProtect XS or Spore will easily let you hide and lock installed apps on your iPhone. These tweaks can use Face ID or Touch ID for authentication purposes, so you won’t have to enter the unlock PIN to open any locked application. Apart from locking apps, you can use the jailbreak tweak to also lock down access to folders, Settings app, toggle system settings, SIM unlock, and more.

8. Get New Features on Older Devices

One of the key benefits of jailbreaking is that it brings many of the newer iOS features to older iPhones. For example, the ability to shoot Portrait photos is only available on the iPhone X and newer devices, but a jailbreak tweak brings the same features to older iPhone models.

Then, there’s the Little12 jailbreak tweak brings many of the UI changes and features introduced in iPhone X and newer devices to older iPhones with a Touch ID button.

7. Call Recording

Another glaring omission in iOS and iPhone is the inability to record calls. Yes, in some parts of the world, it is illegal to record calls, but there can still be plenty of reasons as to why one would want to record a call.

If you jailbreak your iPhone, you can use the Call Recorder X+ jailbreak tweak ($2.99) to record calls. This tweak will not only let you record regular voice calls, but you can also use it to record VoIP calls done on WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime, etc. You can also directly sync all your recorded calls to Dropbox or Google Drive.

To comply with local laws, Call Recorder X+ can play a beep every 20 seconds as a way to inform the other party that the call is being recorded.

6. Run Apps in Windowed Mode

Apple has improved the multitasking experience on the iPad with recent iPadOS updates. However, it has not brought the same set of features over to iOS, which means multitasking on the iPhone still feels very limited. There’s no multi-window support or the ability to run multiple apps side-by-side.

On a jailbroken iPhone, you can use jailbreak tweaks like Multiplexer, Castmary, and FloatingDockPlus to bring many of the newer iPadOS multitasking features to your iPhone. These tweaks will bring the iPad’s new dock and allow you to run apps side-by-side on your jailbroken iPhone.

The Multiplexer jailbreak tweak will allow you to run apps in windowed mode and you can move the window around as per your liking as well. The tweak will even allow you to run multiple apps in windowed mode at the same time.

5. Better File Management

Despite Apple introducing the Files app in iOS 11 and further improving it since then, file management in iOS 14 is still nowhere as good as it should be.

The app does not provide one with access to the internal storage or system files, and despite the Files app acting as a file manager, one has very limited control over file management on their iPhone.

On a jailbroken iPhone, though, you can use a file manager like Filza to easily gain access to system files and edit them. A full-blown file manager like Filza makes managing files on a jailbroken iPhone a breeze, and if you tend to carry a lot of documents and data on your iPhone, this app could be a strong reason for you to jailbreak your device.

4. Change System Fonts

A jailbroken iPhone offers a plethora of customization options, including the ability to change system fonts.

This might not seem like a big deal, but changing the system font can give the UI on your iPhone a fresh new look. This is one of those options that you need to try first before you can understand its benefit.

3. Apply System Themes

Back in the day, theming iOS was one of the key reasons for anyone to jailbreak their iPhone. This still stands true in 2021, as you can apply themes on a jailbroken iPhone to refresh its UI.

Depending on your choice, you can change the system icons, give the dock a new look, change the system UI accents, and more.

You can use custom home screen icons on your iPhone’s iOS 14 home screen, but that’s still nowhere near close to applying a system-wide theme. A theme can go a long way in refreshing the UI/UX of your iPhone and breathe a lease of new life into it.

Check out some of the best iOS 14 jailbreak themes to see how you can refresh the look and feel of your jailbroken iPhone.

2. Activator

People jailbreak their iPhones just to use Activator, a popular jailbreak tweak. Activator aims to further enrich the experience of using your iPhone by adding some incredibly useful shortcuts to it.

So, what exactly makes Activator special? It allows one to assign custom actions in response to triggers like pressing the volume buttons or gestures like a three-finger pinch etc.

For example, you can set Activator to automatically kill all apps running in the background when you long-press the volume down button. Or you can set the tweak to take a screenshot when you swipe your finger across the display. With Activator, there’s no limit to what you can do, it’s all up to your imagination.

If you had ever jailbroken your iPhone back in the day, you would have probably used Activator as well. Even after all these years, it remains among the most powerful and useful jailbreak tweaks out there.

Activator has not been updated to officially support iOS 14, but a developer released another jailbreak tweak to ensure it works properly. If anything, this shows just how popular and useful Activator is.

1. Jailbreak Tweaks

The beauty of jailbreak your iPhone is that it opens the gate to a world of tweaks. Jailbreak tweaks offer endless customization options and can add new features to your iPhone, which Apple will likely never add.

Jailbreak tweaks to change the default browser and maps app on the iPhone have existed for the last few years, while Apple only got around to adding this feature in iOS 14.

If you are new to the jailbreaking world, check out our list of the best iOS 14 jailbreak tweaks. You can also find some useful iOS 14 jailbreak tweak repos here. You can check out how to jailbreak iOS 14.

Do you think it is worth jailbreaking your iPhone in 2021? If so, what are some of the top reasons for you to jailbreak your iPhone? Drop a comment and let us know!