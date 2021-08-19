Twitter Announces Revue Newsletter Integration Directly on Profiles

In January this year, Twitter acquired an email newsletter service called Revue. So far, we have seen minimal integration with Twitter. Finally Twitter is launching the Revue newsletter feature for writers and publishers. Creators will now be able to put a direct link to Revue on their Twitter profiles.

Starting today, some users would notice a Revue newsletter tab below their Twitter profiles. After subscribing, you will be asked to read a sample newsletter. Revue has not revealed when the newsletter will be fully available. One of the most significant advantages is the 5% flat commission for content creators and the freedom to take your list with you.

Today, we’re starting to test a feature that allows people to subscribe to your Revue newsletter directly from your Twitter profile. It’s available to all Revue creators immediately. To start though, your newsletters will show only for a test group on Twitter.

Twitter believes that Revue will help enhance social networking while creators can earn revenue. Furthermore, creators can build a following focussed on email newsletters. The paid newsletter will enable creators to monetize their tweets and encourage them to create more content.

Twitter’s Attempt to Create Multiple Revenue Channel

It is no secret that Twitter is announcing a slew of new features and services to generate revenue. Last month, Twitter was found testing a new feature that lets you shop within the app. Other features include a paid weather service, Twitter Blue subscription service, and now Revue newsletter integration.

Twitter’s Q2 earning reveals a steady revenue growth. The platform is witnessing significant growth in markets outside the US. We hope that the Revue integration will help content creators and journalists create quality content and monetize the same.