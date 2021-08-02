Twitter on iPhone Now Lets You ‘Sign in with Apple’

Twitter is adding new abilities to create or login into new accounts today. The micro-blogging now lets iPhone and iPad users Sign in with Apple. The new login options come nearly a month after the feature was first spotted in the Twitter beta app.

Now, when you open the Twitter app for the first time, along with normally logging in with a Twitter username and password, you’ll see the new sign-in options. Along with Sign in with Apple, Twitter has added support for Google login as well.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline. Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

Sign in with Apple allows users to quickly sign in to an app without going through the sign-up process. Apple’s process is faster, secure with Face ID or Touch ID, and protects your email unlike other services like Google Sign-in and Facebook Sign-in.

But it seems that Twitter ‘forced’ to include the Apple sign-in method. App Store guidelines state that any app that has third-party login support, like Google Sign-in or Facebook login, needs to support Sign in with Apple as well. If the support for Apple sign-in isn’t included, the app may be rejected from the Apple App Store.

Anyway, the option is better for Twitter as it will only lead to the creation of more Twitter accounts as signing in with Apple is much easier than Google since you only need to authenticate via Face ID or Touch ID.

Twitter says that Sign in with Apple will be coming to the web app as well. However, there’s no word on availability just yet.

