All the Upcoming Apple Products Due to Launch in 2021

Apple has had a relatively quiet 2021 so far in terms of product launches. The company has launched the M1 iPad Pro, M1 24-inch iMac, and the second-gen Apple TV 4K with the new Siri Remote. The long-delayed AirTags were also launched in the first half of this year. Believe it or not, though, with five months still left for 2021 to end, Apple has plenty of products in its pipeline due to launch this year.

All the upcoming Apple products will pack some significant changes that will set them apart from the competition. They are the products that will keep Apple in the media spotlight for the next six to 10 months. Below is a roundup of all the new products that Apple is yet to launch in 2021.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 series is obviously going to steal the limelight from all other impending Apple product launches for 2021. However, this year’s iPhone 13 series will not be a significant upgrade from last year’s iPhone 12 series going by rumors. This will be more of an ‘S’ upgrade, with Apple focusing on internal improvements rather than introducing some major new features and changes.

Rumors point to the iPhone 13 Pro series featuring a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display. There will be minimal design changes, with Apple making the upcoming new iPhones thicker to accommodate bigger batteries. Other improvements coming to the iPhone 13 series include a more powerful A15 chip, a faster and more efficient 5G modem from Qualcomm, possible support for 25W fast charging, a stronger MagSafe connection, and more.

Apple is also rumored to use bigger camera sensors with sensor-shift stabilization across the entire iPhone 13 lineup that should allow them to offer better imaging performance. Apple is currently expected to launch the iPhone 13 at a virtual event in September.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 should launch alongside the iPhone 13 series in September. The upcoming Apple Watch is not expected to feature new health features, but Apple is rumored to give it a major redesign.

As a part of the redesign, Apple will further shrink the bezels on the Apple Watch Series 7 and make the display bigger in the process and give it a flatter design. Other design changes are not yet clear, but Apple should also debut a faster S-series chip with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Redesigned MacBook Pro

The spotlight might be on the iPhone 13 launch, but it is the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that will grab everyone’s attention once they launch. Multiple reports indicate that Apple is going to give its MacBook Pro lineup a massive redesign this year.

As a part of the redesign, the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro will get a bigger 14-inch display with smaller bezels. Both MacBook Pro models will get a thinner and lighter chassis as well. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro models are reported to feature MagSafe charging, dedicated HDMI and SD card slots, and more. Rumors suggest Apple using mini-LED displays on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and even completely doing away with the Touch Bar.

More importantly, perhaps, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to feature Apple’s new M1X or M2 chip that should bring about a massive leap in both performance and battery life.

iPad mini 6

Apple last refreshed the iPad mini in 2019. That was a modest upgrade that saw the smallest iPad get a spec bump, and that’s about it.

This year though, Apple is reportedly preparing a bigger upgrade for the iPad mini 6, which includes the switch to a bigger 8.3-inch display and a USB-C port. The redesigned iPad mini could also do away with the Touch ID-based home button, with the sensor being integrated into the power button just like on the iPad Air 4.

There are also rumors of the base 10.2-inch iPad getting a refresh, but the details surrounding the changes are unclear.

AirPods 3

The long-rumored AirPods 3 are finally expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Apple could most likely unveil the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September. The wireless earbuds were initially rumored to launch in March this year, but that did not happen.

Leaks suggest the AirPods 3 will feature an AirPods Pro-like design sans Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They will also feature smaller stems to make them less prominent. Apple could also use the AirPods 3 to debut a new wireless chip with better connectivity, lossless music playback support, and better battery life.

No Upgrades for MacBook Air, Apple Watch SE

Apple is not planning to launch a new MacBook Air or Apple Watch SE this year. The MacBook Air is reportedly due for an upgrade next year, where it will get a redesigned chassis and a faster M2 chip. The new MacBook Air could come in the same new colors as the M1 iMac. As for the Apple Watch SE, Apple is seemingly planning on refreshing it next year.

Which Apple product are you looking forward to the most? Are you excited about the new redesigned MacBook Pro models and what they will possibly offer? Drop a comment and let us know!