Washington DC Giving Away Free AirPods to Children For Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

Children between the ages of 12-17 are now eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. In the effort to boost vaccination, Washington DC’s government has decided to give away free AirPods, among other incentives, to encourage children to take COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a report by The Hill, Washington DC’s Mayor Muriel Bowser has decided to give away free AirPods to the children who come up and take the first vaccination shot of COVID-19. Apart from free AirPods, children can also get either a $51 gift card or a ‘nod’ to make Washington D.C. the 51st U.S. state.

Starting today at 10 am, DC youth (12-17) who get vaccinated at: 📍Brookland MS

📍Sousa MS

📍Johnson MS Will receive AirPods with their first shot and a chance to win a: 💸$25,000 scholarship

📱iPad and headphones#TakeTheShotDC pic.twitter.com/BIAH7Hgs7m — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 7, 2021

The benefits are only available at three vaccination centers across DC: Brookland MS, Sousa MS, or Johnson MS. In addition to the free AirPods benefits, children also have a chance at winning $25,000 in scholarship money or an iPad and headphones, the mayor said.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you rush to the vaccination center for free AirPods:

For students:

This must be your first COVID-19 shot;

You must have a parent or legal guardian with you;

You must bring your school ID, DC One Card, Kids Ride Free card, report card, or proof of enrollment.

For parents:

One parent/guardian per student gets one gift card per child receiving their first COVID-19 shot at a Youth Vaccine Giveaway site.

If you’re a student and are looking to pick up free AirPods, you can grab one via Apple’s 2021 Back to School promotion.

What are your thoughts on the DC government giving away free AirPods? Have you taken your first vaccination shot? Would you be interested in driving to these vaccination centers for getting your COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in the comments section below!