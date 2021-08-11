WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Chat Transfer History Between iOS and Android Devices

WhatsApp doesn’t let users transfer their chat history between iOS and Android phones despite all the new features. If you want to switch from an iPhone to Android or vice versa, you have no option but to forego chat history or depend on third-party apps. WhatsApp has announced a new feature that lets you transfer chat history between iOS and Android at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Initially, the feature will be available for iOS users who want to switch to new Galaxy foldable smartphones. Looks like Samsung has teamed up with WhatsApp to make it easier for iPhone users to switch to new foldable devices. WhatsApp adds that the feature will soon be available for iOS and Android. WhatsApp chat is end-to-end encrypted, and this makes it challenging to migrate to other platforms. The company claims to have worked with major smartphone manufacturers and operating systems for the new feature.

WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations — in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems. The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems — which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS and from iOS to Android. It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones to start. Users will be able to take their WhatsApp history from iOS to an Android device, and will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices.

One of the things holding people back while switching from one platform to other is WhatsApp chat history. You never know when you want to refer to previous chats. On a related note, the company is also working on multi-device support.