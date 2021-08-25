WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Get Emoji Message Reaction

WhatsApp is has set the ball rolling with new features almost every week. Now we have learned that WhatsApp is working on emoji message reactions.

WABetaInfo reports that we could soon get to use emoji reactions on WhatsApp. The emoji reaction feature is not new, and other messaging platforms, including iMessage, already offer the same. WhatsApp is playing catch up and has finally decided to add an emoji reaction feature. Shortly, you will be able to react with emoji to messages sent by family and friends.

Over the past several years, emojis have spruced up messaging. Most of us feel at use using emoji and convey our message in a better way. Typically, messaging offers select reactions emoji. It is not clear whether WhatsApp will offer a curated set of reaction emojis or give access to the entire library.

Emoji reaction may not be a game-changing feature. However, it does let you acknowledge others’ messages and avoid spamming them with one word replied. For instance, you can use a thumbs-up reaction instead of “Ok.” The Message reaction is not yet available on WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company is currently testing the feature across iOS, Android, and even WhatsApp web. Once the feature, you will see an update message prompt similar to the one seen above.

WhatsApp is slowly but steadily adding a slew of new features. Recently, the messaging platform gained a feature that lets you transfer chat history between iPhone and Android. Also incoming is multi-device support that lets you use WhatsApp on multiple devices. That being said, many of these features are already available on other messaging apps.