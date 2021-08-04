WhatsApp for iPhone Now Lets You Send ‘View Once’ Photos and Videos

WhatsApp is rolling out a new “View Once” feature for photos and videos on its platform. As the name indicates, the feature will allow you to send a “View Once” media, which will automatically disappear from the chat once viewed. Instead, an “opened” message will be displayed.

This is similar to the disappearing messages feature that WhatsApp rolled out on its platform a few weeks ago. That feature allows you to send messages that disappear after a certain period of time. Here, you can send photos or videos that are deleted after the recipient has viewed them.

The feature is great for sharing notes, passwords, and other sensitive information that you do not want someone else to view or gain access to. You will be able to send a “View Once” media by tapping the “1” button next to the Send button in the window where you preview the media file you are sharing.

WhatsApp has received several new features over the last few weeks. This includes the ability to join a WhatsApp group call after it has started, a new FaceTime-like Call interface, and more. The messaging platform is also working on many useful new features, like multi-device support that will allow you to use WhatsApp on up to four devices at once. The company is also beta testing enabling iPhone users to send photos in high quality.