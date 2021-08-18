WhatsApp for iPhone Testing Large Link Sharing Previews

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out an update with new and improved media features. WhatsApp is now testing a larger preview while sharing links. WABetaInfo reveals that iOS WhatsApp beta 2.21.160.17 version on TestFlight includes the new large preview feature. In other words, WhatsApp beta testers running the above version should have a large preview while sharing links.

You can check out if the feature is available by sending a link on chat. Furthermore, the preview looks neat and is easy to read as compared to the current format. WhatsApp is seemingly working on a ton of new features. Recently, the Facebook-owned company announced a feature that lets you transfer chat history between iPhone and Android with a tap of a button.

One of WhatsApp’s most significant pain points was that you couldn’t transfer chat history from one platform to another. For instance, if you used Android and wanted to switch to iPhone, you would have to forego chat history. Some third-party software did work well. However, many of us feel unsafe trusting a third-party service to handle our WhatsApp data. WhatsApp’s new feature is currently available on Samsung and soon be available for all Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp is testing a large link preview for a future update. pic.twitter.com/398d8VRpTZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021

WhatsApp is already addressing another major drawback. As of now, WhatsApp users require iPhones to be connected while using WhatsApp Web. The web client requires iPhone to sync and access chat history. The upcoming multi-device support will let you use WhatsApp on four devices and one smartphone. In other words, you can use WhatsApp web on Mac even if your iPhone is not connected to the internet. The multi-device feature is handy for business accounts.