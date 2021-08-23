WhatsApp Pay For iPhone Could Soon Get a Dedicated Payment Shortcut Button

WhatsApp is working on a slew of exciting new features. Recently the Facebook-owned company announced a feature that lets you transfer chat history between iPhone and Android. Now WhatsApp is prepping a shortcut button for users to send money on the app.

The WhatsApp Pay button is currently available for beta testers and should soon roll out for everyone. WABetaInfo reveals that the WhatsApp Pay shortcut button is placed between the sticker and the camera buttons. This is done to increase visibility and ease of use. Users can send money by simply clicking on the “+” button and tapping on “Payment.” Some beta testers claim that the feature is doing rounds for Indian users for quite some time. Meanwhile, the new feature is seemingly rolling out to a broader set of users since yesterday.

WhatsApp Pay is currently available in India and Brazil. In India, the company has tied up with UPI (Unified Payment Information) platform to facilitate money transfer. The feature is likely to be used by people who use Facebook’s products to chat with family and friends. Furthermore, it will also come in handy for businesses that can receive and send payment at the comfort of the app. We only hope WhatsApp introduces a cross-border payment system with minimum fees.

WhatsApp is expected to launch multi-device support. With this feature, you can use the app on four devices without relying on iPhone. Just today, we learnt that WhatsApp could be working on a much-awaited iPad app. The company has also added new features to the WhatsApp web desktop beta. It includes a revamped interface for sending voice messages and a preview function as well.