Alleged Working AirPower Prototype Shown Off in Video

Remember AirPower? The wireless charging pad Apple announced with iPhone X in 2017 but canceled in March 2019. Now, an alleged working prototype of the AirPower has surfaced on the internet.

The video was shared by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti on Twitter. The video shows a working prototype of AirPower in black color. The prototype seems similar to the images of the device which showed the internal workings of AirPower back in August 2020.

The video shows a unique iOS Lock Screen animation that has never been seen before, in the real world at least. The animation is quite to the ones that Apple used in AirPower’s marketing material. But this is the first time this animation, and a working prototype of AirPower has been seen in the wild.

AirPower was Apple’s wireless charging solution to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods altogether. However, it is believed that Apple was struggling to overcome the heating issues of the AirPower and the interference which was being caused by so many charging coils being placed close to each other in a confined space.

It was rumored that Apple restarted AirPower’s development in 2020. Bloomberg supported the claim when it reported that Apple is developing a ‘less ambitious’ AirPower behind the scenes. However, there have been no further reports on the wireless charging pad yet. And, it’s very unlikely that Apple will release the device now.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you believe AirPower is dead? Or Apple could still revive it? Let us know in the comments section down below!