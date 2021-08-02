YouTube Premium Plus Jailbreak Tweak Lets You Customize the YouTube App

Developer LillieWeeb has released two YouTube tweaks to enhance the functionality of YouTube and YouTube Music for jailbroken iPhone users. Dubbed YouTube Premium Plus and YouTube Music Premium Plus, the jailbreak tweaks don’t add any features that are already a part of the paid YouTube subscription. Instead, the tweaks offer other useful new features and customization options.

If you watch a lot of YouTube on your iPhone, the YouTube Premium Plus tweak is a must-have for you. It’ll allow you to playback HD videos on cellular data on YouTube, disable video autoplay, enable video playback in UHD, remove the cast/search/notification button, and more. Contrary to its name, you don’t need a premium YouTube subscription to be able to use this jailbreak tweak.

Below is a quick look at the full feature list of the YouTube Premium Plus jailbreak tweak:

Semi-Native Picture-In-Picture

Allow HD On Cellular Data

Disable Video Endscreen Popups

Disable Video Info Cards

Disable Video AutoPlay

Disable Double Tap To Skip

Hide Channel Watermark

Always Show Player Bar

Show Status Bar In Overlay (Portrait Only)

Hide Previous & Next Button In Overlay

Hide AutoPlay Switch In Overlay

Hide Captions/Subtitles Button In Overlay

Disable Related Videos In Overlay

Hide Overlay Dark Background

Enable iPad Style On iPhone

Unlock UHD Quality

No Comments Section

No Cast Button

No Notification Button

No Search Button

No Topics Section

Disable YouTube Kids

Disable Voice Search

Disable Hints

Hide Tab Bar Labels

Hide Shorts (Explore) Tab

Hide Create/Upload (+) Tab

Hide Subscriptions Tab

Hide Library Tab

For YouTube Music users, there’s the YouTube Music Premium Plus jailbreak tweak. It adds some useful customization features to the app, including the option to disable voice search, hide tab bar labels, and more.

Allow HD On Cellular Data

Enable Double Tap To Skip

Disable Overlay AutoHide

Disable Voice Search

Disable Hints

Hide Tab Bar Labels

Hide Explore Tab

Hide Library Tab

Both jailbreak tweaks are available on the private repo of the developer. If you are a heavy YouTube or YouTube Music user, definitely try out these jailbreak tweaks to further enhance the experience of using these Google services. Also, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.