YouTube Premium Plus Jailbreak Tweak Lets You Customize the YouTube App

Developer LillieWeeb has released two YouTube tweaks to enhance the functionality of YouTube and YouTube Music for jailbroken iPhone users. Dubbed YouTube Premium Plus and YouTube Music Premium Plus, the jailbreak tweaks don’t add any features that are already a part of the paid YouTube subscription. Instead, the tweaks offer other useful new features and customization options.
If you watch a lot of YouTube on your iPhone, the YouTube Premium Plus tweak is a must-have for you. It’ll allow you to playback HD videos on cellular data on YouTube, disable video autoplay, enable video playback in UHD, remove the cast/search/notification button, and more. Contrary to its name, you don’t need a premium YouTube subscription to be able to use this jailbreak tweak.
Below is a quick look at the full feature list of the YouTube Premium Plus jailbreak tweak:
- Semi-Native Picture-In-Picture
- Allow HD On Cellular Data
- Disable Video Endscreen Popups
- Disable Video Info Cards
- Disable Video AutoPlay
- Disable Double Tap To Skip
- Hide Channel Watermark
- Always Show Player Bar
- Show Status Bar In Overlay (Portrait Only)
- Hide Previous & Next Button In Overlay
- Hide AutoPlay Switch In Overlay
- Hide Captions/Subtitles Button In Overlay
- Disable Related Videos In Overlay
- Hide Overlay Dark Background
- Enable iPad Style On iPhone
- Unlock UHD Quality
- No Comments Section
- No Cast Button
- No Notification Button
- No Search Button
- No Topics Section
- Disable YouTube Kids
- Disable Voice Search
- Disable Hints
- Hide Tab Bar Labels
- Hide Shorts (Explore) Tab
- Hide Create/Upload (+) Tab
- Hide Subscriptions Tab
- Hide Library Tab
For YouTube Music users, there’s the YouTube Music Premium Plus jailbreak tweak. It adds some useful customization features to the app, including the option to disable voice search, hide tab bar labels, and more.
- Allow HD On Cellular Data
- Enable Double Tap To Skip
- Disable Overlay AutoHide
- Disable Voice Search
- Disable Hints
- Hide Tab Bar Labels
- Hide Explore Tab
- Hide Library Tab
Both jailbreak tweaks are available on the private repo of the developer. If you are a heavy YouTube or YouTube Music user, definitely try out these jailbreak tweaks to further enhance the experience of using these Google services. Also, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.