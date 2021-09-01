1Password Takes on iCloud’s ‘Hide my Email’ With Masked Email Feature

Popular password manager 1Password has partnered with Fastmail to take on Apple’s ‘Hide My Email’ feature. The feature will let you use masked email IDs to sign up for services. Unlike Apple’s ‘Hide my Email’ feature, 1Password’s Masked Email feature is available across all platforms.

By hiding your primary email ID and using an alias ID, you’ll be able to better protect your online privacy. This will also protect you from phishing attacks, as they rely on knowing both your email ID and password.

You’ll be able to create masked emails using the 1Password app itself on your iPhone, Mac, or Android device. You can easily disable any masked email from within the app as well. 1Password or Fastmail will not delete your masked email account until you do it yourself from the app.

“1Password was our ideal partner for Masked Email. Adding one of our favorite Fastmail features, email aliases, to 1Password lets customers protect their email identity in the same way they protect their passwords. Together, we built a feature I’m really proud of, with a partner who shares our values for both customer privacy and open standards,” said the COO of Fastmail, Helen Horstmann-Allen.

The Masked Email feature is available for all existing 1Password and Fastmail customers. Both services are currently offering a 25 percent discount for new customers as well.