The 2013 iPod touch Is Now ‘Obsolete’

Apple has marked the 16GB fifth-gen iPod touch as “obsolete.” First launched in 2013, the fifth-generation iPod touch featured 16GB of internal storage, a 4-inch Retina display, and a dual-core A5 chip. It also shipped with EarPods in the box.

The most notable part about the fifth-gen iPod touch was that it carried a lower price tag, which Apple achieved by dropping the rear iSight camera and lowering the internal storage to 16GB. At $229, this made it a cheaper offering than the 32/64GB iPod touch sold back then, which retailed for $299.

Apple tends to mark a product as “obsolete” seven years after first discontinuing them. Once obsolete, these products are no longer eligible to receive hardware support from Apple or its authorized service providers.

Apple eventually discounted the fifth-generation iPod touch lineup in July 2015 and replaced it with the sixth-generation series. The last time Apple updated the iPod touch lineup was in 2019 when it launched the seventh-generation iPod touch.

Do you still use an iPod touch? Or do you have one in your drawer for nostalgia purposes?