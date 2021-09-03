45mm Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature 1.9-inch Display With 16 Percent More Pixels

Bloomberg has provided further details on the new watch faces that Apple will include on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 to take advantage of its bigger display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to be available in 41mm and 45mm casing sizes, along with a slightly bigger display. To take advantage of the bigger display, Apple will also include new watch faces on the Apple Watch.

As per the report, the 45mm Apple Watch will sport a 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 396 x 484, which is a 16 percent increase from the current model. These additional pixels will allow the complications on the watch face to show more details. The screen size and display resolution of the smaller 41mm Apple Watch have not been detailed, but it will also see a “similar jump” in display size and pixels.

Other changes coming to the Apple Watch Series 7 include a faster processor, a bigger casing with flatter edges, and a display that sits closer to the cover glass.

To go along with the bigger display, Apple will also debut several new watch faces on the Apple Watch Series 7. This includes Modular Max, which will show the time digitally alongside one small complication and one large complication that will run across the length of the display.

This will be an upgrade from the Infograph Modular watch face that can only show one large complication. There will also be a Continuum watch face that will change based on the flow of time and hour.

A new world time watch face called Atlas and World Timer will allow users to see all 24 time zones simultaneously. The external dial in the watch face will show the time zones, while the inner dial will show the time in each location. There will also be an option to see the time in analog or digital.

Apple is also working on new watch faces for Hermes and Nike-branded versions of the Apple Watch. The Hermes watch face will have numbers that change every hour.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series at an event on September 14. The smartwatch has hit some production issues due to which its retail availability could be delayed.