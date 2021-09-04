4K ProRes Video Recording Limited to iPhone 13 Pro Models with 256GB or Higher Storage

In a puzzling move that’s bound to raise a few eyebrows, Apple will be limiting 4K ProRes video recording support on the iPhone 13 Pro series to models with 256GB or higher storage. This is perhaps the first time an OEM has limited the camera functionality of a device based on the storage space.

Apple notes on the specs page of the iPhone 13 Pro series that on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB storage, ProRes video recording will be limited to [email protected] On models with 256GB or higher storage, you’ll be able to record ProRes videos in 4K30fps.

ProRes videos will take up considerably more space than regular or Dolby HDR videos. They will provide iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users with greater flexibility while editing. ProRes video recording will be available on the iPhone 13 Pro series in a future iOS 15 update.

In one way, it is understandable why Apple is limiting the ProRes video resolution on iPhone 13 Pro models with 128GB storage.

Nonetheless, this is still an odd move and will not go down well with many potential iPhone 13 Pro buyers, especially its Apple is charging an additional $100 for the jump in storage.

The iPhone 13 Pro series features a revamped triple-camera system with a bigger primary camera and 1.9um large pixels. The ultra-wide angle camera is also completely new, with a wide f/1.9 aperture and macro capabilities. The telephoto sensor has also received an update and now offers 3x optical zoom. Other new camera features on the iPhone 13 series include Night Mode support for all cameras, Cinematic Video recording, improved low-light imaging, Photographic Styles, and more. You can also check out some of the best iPhone 13 features that make it a must-buy.