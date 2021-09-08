8th Gen iPad Shipping Times Slip Ahead of Apple’s Event Next Week

The 8th gen. iPad is currently in short supply, with its shipping times slipping to 3-6 weeks on Apple’s online store ahead of the company’s ‘California Streaming’ event next week. All 10.2-inch iPad models are currently only listed for delivery in October, with some being completely unavailable.

The longer than usual shipping time is also showing up for customers outside of the United States. It is typical of Apple to extend the shipping times of products that it will replace soon.

The entry level iPad is showing “currently unavailable” and/or shipping delays into October. Apple tells retail employees not to speculate why to consumers. Any guesses why? JK. New ones are coming soon- thinner/faster etc. https://t.co/btCgvwDLbe pic.twitter.com/A1cpGHw1jo — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2021

Apple has also told its retail employees “not to speculate” the reasons behind the unavailability of the 10.2-inch iPad.

Apple is rumored to be working on the 9th gen iPad with a faster A13 chip and a thinner chassis. Next week, the company could unveil the refresh at its ‘California Streaming’ event alongside the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. The company previously unveiled the 7th and 8th gen iPad at its September media event, so the 9th gen iPad refresh coming out next week won’t be surprising.

Apple is also working on a massive refresh for the iPad mini 6, but it is unclear if the mini iPad will debut at its next week event or not.

Are you looking forward to the new 10.2-inch iPad? If so, what changes do you think it will pack? Drop a comment and let us know!