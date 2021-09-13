Alleged Official iPhone 13 Cases Leaked

Alleged iPhone 13 cases have leaked ahead of Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event later this week. Apple tends to release new cases alongside new iPhones, so some new cases should also accompany the iPhone 13 launch tomorrow.

The photos of the cases in different colors come from the Twitter user Majin Bu. It is difficult to ascertain the leak’s authenticity, so it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. The images show the Silicone iPhone 13 cases in eight colors: Military Green, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue, Orange, Pink Orange, Red, and Pink White. All these colors are more vibrant than what Apple currently offers for the iPhone 12 series.

Another leaked image shows the leather case set for the iPhone 13 series in black, dark purple, lilac, blackish green, and a light shade of brown colors. The case images themselves don’t really reveal much about any design changes in iPhone 13 series.

Third-party case makers should also have plenty of cases up for sale as soon as Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series, so you will have plenty of options to choose from.

Apple will be hosting its ‘California Streaming’ event tomorrow, where it is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3.