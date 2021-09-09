Alleged iPhone 13 Series Storage and Color Options Leaked

A Ukrainian retailer seems to have inadvertently revealed the storage and color options for the iPhone 13 series. It is difficult to ascertain whether the listing from the retailer is accurate or not, so it is better to take the news with a pinch of salt.

If the information is accurate, the leak suggests some major changes in the storage configurations for the iPhone 13 series. The listing reveals the following storage and color options for all the two iPhone 13 models:

iPhone 13 mini: Storage – 64GB, 128GB | Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, Product(Red)

Storage – 64GB, 128GB | Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, Product(Red) iPhone 13: Storage – 128GB, 256GB | Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, Product(Red)

As for the iPhone 13 Pro series, Apple intends to offer them in four colors with higher base storage than the non-Pro models.

iPhone 13 Pro: Storage – 128GB, 256GB | Colors: Black Silver, Gold, Bronze

Storage – 128GB, 256GB | Colors: Black Silver, Gold, Bronze iPhone 13 Pro Max: Storage – 256GB, 512GB | Colors: Black, Silver, Gold, Bronze

Apple typically offers iPhones with at least three different storage options. This time around, though, it seems the company only intends to launch only two storage SKUs for every model. The lack of a 512GB storage option on the iPhone 13 Pro would be an odd choice, especially since many customers tend to buy the device with the maximum storage possible.

On the other hand, the higher base storage on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max means customers will have to shell out more for them, benefitting Apple’s bottom line, especially with the rising chip prices. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has repeatedly claimed that Apple could offer the iPhone 13 series with up to 1TB storage, but this leak seems to suggest otherwise.