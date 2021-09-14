Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ Event Roundup: New iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 Series, More

Apple has concluded the “Streaming California” virtual event. Apple has announced the iPad 9, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. Let us take a closer look at each of the announcements and the new features it has to offer.

Apple kickstarted the “California Streaming” event with the 9th gen iPad. The latest iPad comes equipped with a familiar 10.2-inch display that supports True Tone. Under the hood, the A13 chipset offers a significant performance upgrade across multiple parameters. The new iPad is getting a new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support. This way, you will always remain in the frame while on a video call.

On the design front, Apple Watch has changed very little over the past several years. The Apple Watch Series 7 challenges the status quo with a larger display, smaller bezels, and a flatter design. Other highlights include a brighter display panel, IPX6 certification, Crack-resistance display, and redesigned buttons. Apple has not added new health sensors and instead focused on design.

The sixth-generation iPad mini arrived with an updated 8.3-inch display. Apple has stuck to Touch ID on the new iPad mini to keep the costs low. That said, the Touch ID is not on top and doubles up as the power button.

The iPad mini gets a new 12MP selfie camera with the Center Stage feature on the imaging front. At the rear, you get a 12MP sensor with f/1.8, Smart HDR, True Tone, and Focus Pixels. The latest A15 Bionic chip powers the iPad mini. Connectivity options include WiFi, 5G, and USB-C.

Contrary to rumors, Apple has decided not to kill the iPhone mini lineup. The new iPhone 13 Mini packs quite a punch in a compact form factor. The device features a smaller notch, Ceramic Sheild cover glass, and IP68 certification. Apple has changed the rear camera layout, which is now diagonal. The iPhone 13 Mini is powered by Bionic 15 and is backed by a bigger battery.

When it comes to hardware, the iPhone 13 is similar to the iPhone 13 mini. On the imaging front, you get a 12MP camera sensor with f/1.6 and sensor-shift stabilization. Apple has introduced a Cinematic Video mode that offers professional-grade videography. In this mode, the camera will focus on the subject while blurring the background.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come equipped with all the features of the iPhone 13. You also get some extra “pro” features. Both the devices are powered by A15 Bionic. Apple has improved the triple rear camera setup. It now includes a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide angle, and a 12MP primary camera. For the first time, all three sensors will support Night Mode.

The iPhone 13 Pro is backed by a bigger battery and offers 1.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts for 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Lastly, Apple has also announced iOS 15 and iPadOS release date.