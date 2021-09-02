Apple Car Production Could Start in 2024

A new DigiTimes report claims that Apple is again visiting various car makers in Asia to mass produce the Apple Car. Reportedly, after meeting SK Group and LG Electronics last month, Apple employees are meeting Toyota in Japan for supply chain and mass production.

The report indicates that Apple is planning to start the mass production of the Apple Car by 2024.

Apple talking to Toyota regarding the Apple Car is interesting because a report from earlier this year ruled out the Japanese carmaker from contention since it did not have enough idle capacity to fulfill Apple’s needs.

Plenty of rumors surrounding the Apple Car have circulated this year. At the beginning of this year, Apple was reportedly in talks with Hyundai-Kia to build the Apple Car and was even ready to invest $3.6 billion. However, the talks between the two companies fell through due to all the leaks. Foxconn is also seemingly in contention to build the Apple Car if Apple cannot find a manufacturing partner. At one point, Apple reportedly was even in talks with Nissan.

Apple is reportedly also talking to Chinese and Taiwanese battery suppliers to manufacture Apple Car batteries in the US. Despite all the leaks and optimism surrounding the Apple Car, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the Cupertino company’s first car is still at least half a decade away at the earliest.