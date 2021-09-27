Apple Could Again Be Fined by Brazilian Regulator for Not Including Charger with iPhone 13

Apple took a lot of flak after ditching the wall charger on iPhone 12. A year later, it looks like buyers have gotten used to not getting chargers bundled with new iPhones. Previously Brazilian consumer protection regulator fined Apple for not including a charger with new iPhones. The same agency is now likely to find Apple again for not having a charger with iPhone 13.

Early this year, a Brazilian regulator had fined Apple $1.9 million for not including a charger with iPhone 12. Soon enough, the company started to offer chargers for anyone requesting it. Needless to say, Apple gave away the chargers for free. The regulator, Procon-SP, is planning to sue Apple for the same over iPhone 13.

Interestingly, the maximum fine allowed under Brazilian law stands at $1.9 million. Furthermore, the penalty can only be applied once in six months. This makes us wonder whether Apple is trying to skirt the rules by simply paying the fines. Regulators can now fine Apple once again since it is already six months and iPhone 13 is a new device. On a separate note, Brazil is one of the most expensive countries to buy iPhone.

Brazilian law requires companies to mention that charger is not available with iPhone. Procon-SP executive director Fernando Capez says, “The consumer already has the expectation that he [sic] will receive the charger along with the smartphone.” He further adds that “Breaking this routine can also imply an unjustified price increase.”

As an analogy, the regulator compares it with a product in the supermarket. He asks what if a 400 gms product available for R$20 now costs the same but with 300 gms. “The company may decrease the quantity, but it is necessary to stamp this information on the packaging so that the consumer is aware.”

Our Take

Apple mentions new iPhones do not come with a charger on the Brazilian website. However, authorities argue that the information should not be “camouflaged.” We visited Apple’s Brazil website and couldn’t spot the disclaimer. Perhaps it is hidden somewhere.