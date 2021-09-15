Apple Discontinues iPhone SE 256GB with the Launch of iPhone 13 Series

Yesterday Apple unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 13 series at the California Streaming event. As always, Apple has discontinued select iPhone models and also reduced prices for some. Last year Apple launched the iPhone SE. The entry-level iPhone is available in three variants. Apple has discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE variant.

Starting now, iPhone SE 2020 will only be available in two variants, 64GB and 128GB. The third option i.e. 256GB will no longer be available.

Tough luck if you wanted to buy an iPhone SE 256GB variant. Many prefer the 2020 iPhone SE for smaller form factor and affordable price tag. The next option for those who want to get a 256GB variant is for iPhone 11 256GB. However, the iPhone 11 is significantly expensive than the iPhone SE.

Apple continues to sell iPhone 12, but it has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13 is available in three screen sizes. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 gets A15 Bionic, XDR Display, double base storage, and much more. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro offers extra features like a 120Hz ProMotion display, an improved triple rear camera, and bigger batteries.

Typically Apple discontinues some older iPhone models after launching new ones. This is called push-selling and is aimed at forcing buyers to go for newer iPhone models. It is common for buyers to opt for previous generation iPhones as they are less expensive. That said, Apple continues to sell popular older models, including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and the iPhone SE.