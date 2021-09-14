Apple Highlights iPhone 13 Pro’s Camera Prowess in Four New Videos

Earlier today, Apple announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with significant improvements in the camera department. Now, Apple has uploaded four new videos showing off the camera prowess of the new iPhones.

Apple’s first video titled “introducing iPhone 13 Pro” sets the tone, introducing the viewers to the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera.

“The biggest upgrade to the Pro camera system with advanced low-light performance, macro photography, Cinematic mode, and more. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. A15 Bionic, the world’s fastest smartphone chip. Exceptional durability of Ceramic Shield. A huge leap in battery life. This is iPhone 13 Pro.”

Apple follows up with another video that compares having an iPhone 13 Pro to having “Hollywood in your pocket,” all thanks to the new, improved cameras and their capabilities.

“iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest camera upgrade to iPhone ever. Featuring all-new Cinematic mode that lets you shift focus from the foreground to the background, 3x optical zoom, advanced low-light performance, macro video, advanced stabilization, and it shoots in ProRes. It’s Hollywood in your pocket.”

Up next, Apple proceeds by dedicating a video to how in the hands of a skilled craftsperson, the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras can become a proverbial weapon.

“Behind the scenes with Phone 13 Pro, 2x Oscar®-winning Director Kathryn Bigelow and Oscar®-nominated Cinematographer Greig Fraser. Watch as they create stunning film in some of cinema’s most iconic genres with the biggest camera upgrade to iPhone ever featuring Cinematic mode, incredible low-light performance, advanced stabilization, 3x optical zoom, macro video and ProRes.”

The last video is a short film titled “Whodunnit.” It is a demonstration of the new Cinematic Mode and intends to drive home the point that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the best phones for recording video.

“Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically. Add more drama.”

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting September 17. Devices will go on sale seven days later on September 24.