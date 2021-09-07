Apple Announces iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event for Sept 14

Apple today sent out press invites for its ‘California Streaming’ virtual event that’s scheduled to be held on September 14. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and it is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

This year’s ‘California Streaming’ event highlight will be the iPhone 13 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple could potentially also unveil the AirPods 3 at the event.

The iPhone 13 series is rumored to be an ‘S’ upgrade over the iPhone 12 series. It will pack some minor design changes, with the most notable change being the smaller notch upfront. The iPhone 13 lineup will also be thicker than the iPhone 12 series to make space for bigger batteries and larger camera sensors. Other changes include faster 5G connectivity, faster A15 Bionic chip, and more. You can read a roundup of all the confirmed iPhone 13 features here.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The Apple Watch Series 7 will get a major design refresh this year that will see Apple debut an iPhone 12-like flat design language. The smartwatch will also get a bigger display along with a bigger casing. It is not expected to get any new health sensors.

Apple could also unveil the long-rumored AirPods 3 at the event. The wireless earbuds were first rumored to launch at the beginning of this year but that did not happen. Then, rumors suggested a launch around WWDC 2021, but again that did not happen. Now though, it is likely we could see Apple unveil the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone 13 series.

At the same event, Apple will also announce the final release date of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 to the public.

