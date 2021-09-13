Apple Says iPhone Users Have Used Shazam More than 1 Billion Times from Control Center

Shazam is a go-to app for music discovery and recognition. The Apple-owned company has announced that iPhone users have used the Music Recognition feature in Control Center for more than 1 billion songs.

Apple started offering Shazam in the control center starting from iOS 14.2. The numbers are pretty impressive, as iOS 14.2 was announced only last fall. Furthermore, Bruno Mars “Talking to the Moon” is the most Shazamed track, closely followed by Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean.”

Shazam comes in handy when you want to recognize your favorite tune. Currently, the app is not available as default on Control Center controls. However, users can add the button by using the Control Center customization option on the Settings app. In other words, the Shazam button is not provided by default, yet iPhone users prefer using it in Control Center. Apple acquired Shazam in 2017, and since then, the music recognition service has offered seamless integration with Apple Music.

Starting with iOS 15, the ShazamKIt framework will allow third-party apps to offer music recognition features within their app. Apple is using Shazam to improve Apple Music DJ. Typically dance mixes are created using multiple tracks from various artists. In such a case, each artist should receive compensation and due credits. Apple is using Shazam to recognize each clip added to the dance mix.

Shazam’s userbase is not just restricted to iOS users. The number of Shazam users on Android has been steadily increasing since the past year or so. Shazam helps the company push Apple Music. Previously, Apple has offered four months of free Apple Music subscription for Shazam users.