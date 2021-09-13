Apple to Hold Second Launch Event Later this Fall to Announce New MacBooks, iPads

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will hold another product launch event later this fall to announce its new M1X-powered MacBooks and new iPads. It is actually typical of Apple to hold two events in the fall to launch new iPhones and iPads.

Gurman believes Apple will only announce the new iPhone 13 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 at its ‘California Streaming’ September 14 event. The second event later this fall is where Apple unveils new Macs and iPads. Apple has done something similar over the last few years. Even last year, the company held another event in October to announce the new M1x MacBooks.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

The upcoming new MacBooks are expected to feature a redesigned slimmer chassis with a flat new design. They will reportedly also include a dedicated HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe-based charging port.

Apart from the new MacBooks, Apple could unveil the rumored iPad mini 6 at the event, which will feature a massive new redesign. This will include a bigger 8.4-inch display with smaller bezels, a Touch ID scanner integrated into the power button, faster internals, a USB-C port, and more.

Gurman does not mention anything about the AirPods 3, but they should also be announced by Apple at its event later this week. Announcing the wireless earbuds alongside new Macs and iPads later this year would make little sense and steal all the limelight away from them.