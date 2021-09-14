Apple MagSafe Wallet Launched With Find My Support

Apple has launched a new MagSafe Wallet in five new color options. It can relay the location of where it was separated from your iPhone using the Find My app.

When unveiling the product at the California Streaming event, Apple said the new wallet was “designed with both style and function in mind.” The wallet also sports new color options while continuing to be made of tanned European leather. The shielded design that can contain up to three cards remains unchanged as well.

Apple added that the new wallet “is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it got separated from your phone.”

As for compatibility, the new MagSafe Wallet is compatible with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, the MagSafe Wallet is compatible with the entire iPhone 13 range right from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new MagSafe Wallet can be purchased now from Apple’s website for $59 in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria finishes.

