Apple Is Making It Easier to Pre-Order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is making it easier to pre-order and buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro this year. The company is offering customers even more ways to order the iPhone 13 series this year.

Firstly, Apple highlights how the redesigned online Apple Store makes the entire shopping experience a breeze. There are also new pickup, payment, and delivery options.

With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.

From now until 9 p.m. PDT later today, you can go to the Apple Store, select the iPhone 13 variant you want and how you want to pay for it, and leave your selection in the shopping bag. Then, once pre-orders open, you’ll be able to complete your order in just one step. This new option is also available for iPhone Upgrade Program members.

You can add a relevant AppleCare+ plan during the checkout process if you wish to. Apple is also adding new monthly payment options.

You can also ask for help from Apple’s trained support team if you have any questions about the iPhone 13 or if you face any trouble while using the device.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series are scheduled to start from 5 a.m. PDT on September 17. The devices will then launch a week later, on September 24.