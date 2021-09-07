Apple Could Launch New MagSafe Charger Alongside iPhone 13

Apple’s rumored September event is just around the corner confirmed to be held on September 14. The star of the show is expected to be the iPhone 13 unless Tim Apple pulls a “one more thing!” on us again. A new FCC filing from Apple revealed a revised version of the MagSafe Charger that could boast of faster charging speeds thanks to stronger magnets.

The latest FCC filing could be indicative of an upcoming update to the MagSafe range of accessories debuting alongside the new iPhone. 9to5Mac noted that the new MagSafe Charger added to the FCC database on Monday is dubbed model number A2548. If incremental model numbers are anything to go by, this could be an updated model since the one introduced alongside the iPhone 12 is identified by model number A2140.

Apple submitted a test unit to the FCC on August 13, less than a month ago. The new filing doesn’t reveal anything significantly different about the new MagSafe Charger compared to its predecessor. Apple sometimes gives products new part numbers even for small, imperceptible, yet incremental changes.

Interestingly though, the FCC tested this new MagSafe Charger with eight different iPhone models. Four of these models are referred to as “Legacy Phone” models bearing model numbers A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342 which we know are all iPhone 12 models. The other four devices the FCC used for testing remain unidentified but are reportedly referred to as “New Phone” units. This could be a reference to the four new iPhone 13 models expected to break cover on September 14.

A rumor suggested that iPhone 13 will feature a stronger array of magnets for the MagSafe technology. This could mean that some MagSafe accessories that take advantage of this improvement are indeed in the pipeline.