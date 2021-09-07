Apple Granted Patent for Future iMac with Continuous Glass Housing and Integrated Keyboard

Today, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a patent granted to Apple that envisions a next-generation iMac with a continuous glass body. Like any other patent, this one attempts to lay claim to several variations of the new design as well.

The new patent explains a new vision for iMacs of the future. This would include wrapping the all-in-one computer in a glass body that includes a single, continuous surface defined by an upper portion that could house the screen, a lower portion that doubles up as a stand, and a transition portion that seamlessly blends the two pieces. This effectively creates a glass unibody of sorts giving users no seams, inconsistencies, and eyesores to stare at.

The patent details the front of the iMac as having a “planar display area” coupled to the said glass unibody in the upper region. The lower portion that structurally serves as a stand could also be operably coupled to the display as a “planar input area”. Naturally, Apple’s filing explained that a support structure would be coupled to this sheet-like glass unibody at the back to prevent it tipping backward.

Apple claimed that the sheet-like glass unibody could be treated to become opaque or translucent in some regions to define bezels and such. The opacity could be implemented using coatings, paint, textures, or frosted appearances. Meanwhile, translucency could be achieved by using translucent polymers (read plastics), translucent ceramics, or similar materials. We cannot help but reminisce about the colorful iMacs of yore that had see-through shells.

The figures accompanying the patent document show an integrated 60 to 65% form factor keyboard built into the lower part of the glass sheet that lays flat on the desk. The zones flanking the keyboard serve as touch input zones (as seen below) like a seamless dual trackpad arrangement perfect for ambidextrous users and with universal compatibility for left-handed and right-handed users.

Speaking of variations, the patent describes that the keyboard and associated input devices could be structurally detachable from the glass unibody. Figure 11E seen below shows how the back of the device will be propped up on a stand that looks like a cross between a PlayStation 4 and a magazine stand.

In the curved segment labeled part number 356 in the figure below, Apple plans to have physically distinctive key regions. This could resemble the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, but possibly with either larger, spaced out touch regions or more buttons with placement like the notebook, possibly even extending into several rows.

Alternatively, the patent goes on to detail a desktop accessory that allows a MacBook to slide in from behind so the glass unibody serves as a docking station, giving the user access to a bigger screen but the same convenience. Another arrangement details the glass unibody’s lower half designed to fold up, possibly so it hogs less space on the table.

Do note that a patent grant doesn’t guarantee that Apple would take the design to production. Not to mention, adding glass to any device is detrimental to its serviceability. Do let us know what you think of the design in the comments below!