Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch Event Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the company’s ‘California Streaming’ event later today. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 at the event.

Apart from new hardware launches, Apple will also reveal the release date of the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 at the event.

It is typical of Apple to take down its online store ahead of major product launches. The store should now come back online after the event ends later today. Apple will be live streaming the ‘California Streaming’ event, so you can watch it live if you wish to. You can find the local start time of the event in your time zone here.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to ship with a thicker design, a smaller notch, and bigger batteries. Apple is also expected to use 120Hz ProMotion displays on the Pro iPhones and offer them with up to 1TB storage space. Check out the confirmed iPhone 13 features to know what to expect from the upcoming iPhones.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, it will also feature a new design with a bigger display and smaller bezels. The casing size will also increase to 41/45mm, which should allow Apple to include slightly bigger batteries on the smartwatch.

