Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders going live later today. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store ahead of pre-orders of major products going live.

This time around, Apple is accepting pre-orders for all four iPhone 13 models: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at once. Pre-orders are scheduled to live at 5 a.m. PDT later today (i.e., September 17). You can find the local iPhone 13 pre-order time in your time zone here. Also, check out some tips to ensure you’re able to pre-order the iPhone 13 before it sells out.

Apple also announced the iPad mini 6 and a new 10.2-inch iPad at its ‘California Streaming’ event. Those products went up for pre-order right after the event. The Apple Watch Series 7 was also announced at the event, but that will go on sale after a few weeks.

Once iPhone 13 pre-orders go live, you can follow the below links to place your order.

