Apple Warns Vibrations from High-Powered Motorcycle Engines Can Damage Your iPhone’s Camera

In a new support document, Apple has warned iPhone users that vibrations from high-powered motorcycle engines can harm the cameras on their devices.

Exposing your iPhone to high-frequency vibrations over a long period of time can damage the camera sensors for good. Apple notes that OIS and the closed-loop AF systems in iPhone’s camera sensors are designed for durability. Still, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations may damage or degrade their performance and affect the overall photo and video quality.

High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate. Attaching your iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations, but if you do so a vibration dampening mount is recommended to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF systems. It is also recommended to avoid regular use for prolonged periods to further lessen the risk of damage.

Most iPhone users are unlikely to be affected by this issue. Still, if you tend to ride regularly and mount your iPhone on your bike’s handle for navigation purposes, you might want to change its location or use a phone mount that can damp the vibrations.