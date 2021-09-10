Apple Watch Head Kevin Lynch Now Leading Apple Car Team

After the departure of Doug Field, the Apple Car project will now be headed by Kevin Lynch, the VP of technology at Apple. Lynch also heads the Apple Watch team at the company and has played a key role in watchOS 8 development.

Kevin Lynch was already overseeing the development of the underlying software for Apple Car. He will now be responsible for the entire Apple Car project, including the hardware, various sensors, and more with the latest move. He has been working at Apple since 2013. Before that, he used to work at Adobe, where he helped create the Adobe Creative Cloud platform.

Doug Field previously led the Apple Car project since joining Apple in 2018. He left the company earlier this week to join Ford, where he will be working on AI, software, and other associated projects. Before Apple, Field was working at Tesla, where he oversaw the Model 3 production.

Plenty of rumors surrounding the Apple Car have circulated since the beginning of this year. Apple was rumored to partner with Hyundai-Kia for Apple Car manufacturing, but the talks eventually fell through. The company was in talks with other carmakers like BWM, Nissan, and Toyota, but its talks kept stalling. Apple has now seemingly decided to develop the Apple Car on its own, as any further delays could end up delaying the launch of the product itself. The Apple Car is currently rumored to launch sometime in 2025-2027.