Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Available in Limited Quantities at Launch

Several reports over the last week or so have claimed that Apple is facing production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7 that could potentially delay its launch. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that despite the issues, Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series later this month.

The production issues will have an impact on the availability of the smartwatch though. It will reportedly be available in very limited quantities at launch, with the situation only expected to improve a few weeks after that.

The production issues are due to the new display that Apple is using on the Apple Watch Series 7. Rumors indicate the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature bigger displays with smaller bezels surrounding it.

I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015.

Apart from the bigger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in slightly bigger 41mm and 45mm casings. To take advantage of the bigger displays, Apple will also include new watch faces on the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is not expected to ship with any other major changes or new health sensors. Most such changes are planned for next year. Gurman previously already ruled out the prospect of the Apple Watch Series 7 shipping with a blood pressure sensor.

Apple is rumored to hold a virtual event on September 14 where it should unveil the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7.