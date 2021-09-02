Apple Watch Series 7 Production to Ramp Up in Late September

Two new reports from DigiTimes provide more information on the production timeline of the Apple Watch Series 7 and the upcoming M1x MacBook Pros. Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 7 will enter into mass production towards the end of September.

The report comes just days after multiple sources claimed that Apple Watch Series 7 production could be delayed due to design complexities. However, DigiTimes does not make it clear if Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series at its rumored September 14 event or not. Apple could very well announce the wearable in mid-September and then put it up for sale a couple of weeks down the line.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with slightly bigger 41/45mm casings and a flatter iPhone 12-like design. The display will also get a slight bump in size and feature narrower bezels.

Apple did something similar with the M1 iMac and iPad Pro earlier this year. They went up for sale a month after being announced, an unusual delay for Apple but understandable given the semiconductor shortage.

As for the M1x 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, their production is being affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Citing “industry sources,” DigiTimes claims that Apple’s redesigned mini-LED MacBook Pros could launch in October or November instead of September. However, Apple typically tends to launch new Macs in October or November only, with the September event reserved for a new iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apart from a redesigned flatter chassis, the redesigned MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature a dedicated HDMI port, SD card slot, a new MagSafe-based charging slot, and mini-LED displays. Check out the confirmed features of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro based on leaks.