Apple Working on ‘High Power’ Mode for Macs to Boost Performance

Back in January last year, it was discovered that Apple was working on a ”Pro Mode” for Macs to deliver additional performance when required. The latest beta of macOS Monterey once again references this mode, though this time it’s known as “High Power Mode.”

As the name indicates, the Pro/High Power mode will allow your Mac to run at higher than usual speeds to deliver better performance, with little regard to power consumption or battery life. Apple is already debuting a new “Low Power Mode” in macOS Monterey to extend the battery life of MacBooks when they are low on power. This “High Power Mode” will do just the opposite.

Apple did not talk about this “High Power Mode” when it first announced macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021. The mode may be available only on the M1x-powered MacBooks. Running a Mac in high-performance mode will lead to increased heat output, which Intel Macs already struggle to dissipate properly. The feature should also only be available on MacBooks and not on iMac or Mac mini since the latter two are always connected to a power source.

In October or early November, Apple is expected to announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1x chip. The redesigned Macs will feature a flatter chassis with an HDMI port, SD card slot, MagSafe-based charging, and more. You can check out our roundup of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features based on leaks to know more about them.