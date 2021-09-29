There is a lot to like about the latest iPhone 13 lineup. They come with a new A15 CPU, Cinematic video mode, camera profiles, better battery life, a high-refresh screen, and more. If you have pre-booked or already bought one, you may want to invest in third-party accessories, including cases, mobile stand, car mount, and more. Here are the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro accessories.

Let’s start with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases. Because of added thickness and a bigger camera module on the back, you won’t be able to use your existing iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro cases with your iPhone 13.

The Best iPhone 13 Wall Chargers

Usually, we don’t recommend investing in a charger right out of the box. But since iPhone 13 doesn’t come with one, you should buy a third-party Apple-certified charger to juice up the phone.

KOZOPO charger

Even though you have a previous iPhone charger, you shouldn’t use that as the iPhone 13 Pro series can handle charging speeds up to 27W. This USB-CC wall charger can fast charge your iPhone 13 at 20W. Priced at $14.99, the charger with 6FT Type-C to Lightning cable is available from Amazon.

Anker 32W Charger

Anker is a known name among Apple users. This 32W charger carries two ports – Type-C and USB-A. Anker claims to fast charge iPhone 13 series to 50% in just 25 minutes. Available in two colors, you can’t go wrong with this one.

The Best iPhone 13 Cases

Even though the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone Pro are tougher than ever, you should apply a case or cover to protect it from accidental drops. Here are our recommendations for it.

Apple Cases

Like it’s a tradition with every iPhone launch, Apple does offer some of the best (and pricy) iPhone cases. They are readily available for purchase from the official Apple website.

The case selection includes Clear case, Silicon Case, Leather Case, MagSafe cases with wallet support, and more.

OtterBox Cases

OtterBox is a well-known third-party case manufacturer. The company has a range of cases and covers for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. You can check out the Symmetry Series that offers excellent drop protection and is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charger.

Nomad iPhone Cases

Nomad also offers iPhone 13 cases in multiple variants – Moden Case, Modern Folio, and Sports Case. Leather Folio is an interesting one from the bunch. You can add up to six credit cards to it. Needless to say, they all are Apple MagSafe compatible.

Do you want to explore more cases for iPhone 13? Check out our dedicated post on the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases.

The Best iPhone 13 Stand Holders

The latest iPhone 13 lineup comes with added weight due to increased battery capacity. You would want to invest in iPhone holders that are sturdy and versatile to use at multiple angles. Here are our recommendations.

Lamicall Phone Stand

Lamicall offers one of the versatile phone stands for the iPhone 13 series. It’s compatible with most iPhone and Android phone models and carries a strong base and rubber feet for a better grip. The stand is available in two colors from Amazon – Black and While.

Face Tracking Phone Stand

This one is ideal for vloggers out there. You can use the 360-degree face tracking stand compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and shoot beautiful videos on the go. This one comes with three color options – Black, Pink, and White.

The Best iPhone 13 Car Mounts

Are you looking to use your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro during driving? It’s advisable to invest in a car mount than placing it elsewhere.

VICSEED Car Phone Mount

This 3-in-1 car mount can be easily installed on your car’s windshield, vent, or dashboard. The car phone holder is made of silicone material with excellent resilience. It’s compatible with the entire iPhone 13 series.

Lamicall Car Vent Phone Mount

Are you looking to mount your iPhone 13 to car air vents? Look no further and get this car vent phone mount from Lamicall. It is secure and easy to use and comes with long-range compatibility with different phone sizes. It’s an ideal solution for long trips.

The model comes in three colors – Black, White, and Grey.

The Best iPhone 13 Bike Mounts

When it comes to Bike mounts, you need maximum protection from all sides to ensure the device doesn’t fall off during a short trip to the market.

Roam Universal Bike Mount





This universal bike phone mount will securely fit almost any cell phone up to 3.5 inches wide. It is available in multiple colors from Amazon.

Visnfa Bike Mount

The Bicycle Phone Mount has four stainless steel clamp arms with support corners to ensure your phone stays securely attached to your bike handlebars. Get one from Amazon.

The Best iPhone 13 Wireless Chargers

As expected, the latest iPhone series supports wireless charging. Grab one from our recommendations.

Anker Wireless Charger

It’s a simple and affordable wireless charging solution from Anker. The charger offers up to 10W output, and it is available from Amazon.

Popveen Wireless Charger

This 3-in-1 wireless charger is ideal for those with Apple Watch and AirPods. It can wirelessly charge iPhone 13 as well as Apple Watch and AirPods. Check the image for reference. The package is available from Amazon.

The Best iPhone 13 Screen Protectors

How can we end the list without mentioning screen protectors? They are a must-have for your iPhone 13 or any new device purchase. The iPhone 13 notch is smaller and slightly taller this time around. So your existing iPhone 12 screen protectors won’t work here.

Check out our recommendations from the list below and hit the buy now button to grab one.

Go through the list above and start adding them to your shopping cart to further enhance the experience of using your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. If you have any favorite or must-have iPhone accessories, drop a comment and share them with our readers!