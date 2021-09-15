All set to pre-order or buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Then, it is also time that you pick up a new case for your iPhone 13. Like every year, popular case makers such as Spigen, Nomad, and others have already listed their iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases for sale. Apple also has a bunch of iPhone 13 cases with Magsafe support. So, without further adieu, let’s look at the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy now.
The below case recommendations are for the entire iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Best iPhone 13 Cases You Can Buy Now
We have categorized the cases from different brands below. While some of them are well known, other lesser-known brands have some good offerings as well. Plus, you can always check the ratings and customer feedback to make a decision.
Apple Cases
Apple’s official cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup are extremely high-quality, though you have to pay the price for them. The company offers Clear Case, Silicone Case, Leather Case, and more with MagSafe support for the entire iPhone 13 lineup.
➤ Buy Now
Nomad iPhone 13 Cases
Nomad offers iPhone 13 cases in three variations — Modern Case, Modern Folio, and a Sport Case. While the Modern case is made of leather and offers rugged protection, the Sport cases are shock-absorbing TPE bumpers. The Modern Leather Folio is a plus take on the Modern Case and can include six credit card sizes. All of them support MagSafe.
Caseology
Caseology has several cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, including a beautiful Skyfall clear case.
- Parallax Protective – Buy Now
- Vault Protective – Buy Now
- Skyfall Clear Case – Buy Now
- Nano Pop Silicone – Buy Now
Mujjo
If you are looking for a premium leather case with a cardholder slot, Mujjo has some fantastic options. Their cases feature added protection and a raised bezel around the rear camera to protect the protruding lenses from scratches and scuffs. The leather cases are also available without a wallet.
- Full Leather Wallet Case iPhone 13 – Buy Now
- Full Leather Wallet Case iPhone 13 Pro Max – Buy Now
- Full Leather Case without Wallet – Buy Now
Latigo Leather
If you are a big fan of holster cases, then SDBags offer classy-looking leather cases. While they are built for belts, you can still use them without one, thanks to their strong magnets.
- Latigo Leather iPhone Holster – Buy Now
Cyrill
They offer a mix of cases, including Leather brick designed, strap cases, and one with flower patterns.
Oakywood
For those who love wood cases and still want MagSafe to work, Oakywood has the perfect cases for them. They offer iPhone 13 cases in two different versions: Cheery and Walnut.
Spigen
They are one of the best case makers who offer various iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases. The options include Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air Armor, Thin Fit cases, and more.
Check out the full collection here.
Case-Mate
They offer a different style of tough cases with a glittery look. If you don’t like those boring single-colored cases, you should try these. All Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases feature MagSafe support.
Incipio
Love nature? You will love the cases from Incipo, who use plants to make these cases and still deliver 8ft drop protection. That’s the Organicore case for iPhone 13. Apart from these, there are more cases:
- Organicore – Buy Now
- Grip for MagSafe – Buy Now
- Duo – Buy Now
- Stashback – Buy Now
- Design Series – Buy Now
Moment
If you use Moment lenses with iPhone, their cases are designed to fit both the lense and the phone. It will also safeguard your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from bumps, scrapes, and dings.
Available in four different types of colors, with all of them supporting MagSafe.
➤ Buy Now
Ringke
Looking for super low-cost iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases, then Ringke offers a good amount of variety. Right from clear case to a camouflage design to Air Soft TPU cases and silicon-type shockproof ones. They are all available for $10.
➤ Buy Now
Totallee
Like Ringke, it offers affordable cases that cost as low as $39 and are slim, lightweight cases with an extra layer of protection.
Mous
The company offers cases with AirShock tech that have been designed to absorb impact despite their slim design. It also includes an AutoAlign feature which makes it easy to attach with magnetic accessories to your iPhone 13.
Make sure to also check out the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro hidden features and changes if you want to know more about Apple’s latest iPhones.
Got any other case recommendation for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series that’s not mentioned above? Do drop a comment and share it with our readers.