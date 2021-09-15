All set to pre-order or buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Then, it is also time that you pick up a new case for your iPhone 13. Like every year, popular case makers such as Spigen, Nomad, and others have already listed their iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases for sale. Apple also has a bunch of iPhone 13 cases with Magsafe support. So, without further adieu, let’s look at the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy now.

The below case recommendations are for the entire iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best iPhone 13 Cases You Can Buy Now

We have categorized the cases from different brands below. While some of them are well known, other lesser-known brands have some good offerings as well. Plus, you can always check the ratings and customer feedback to make a decision.

Apple Cases

Apple’s official cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup are extremely high-quality, though you have to pay the price for them. The company offers Clear Case, Silicone Case, Leather Case, and more with MagSafe support for the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

Nomad iPhone 13 Cases

Nomad offers iPhone 13 cases in three variations — Modern Case, Modern Folio, and a Sport Case. While the Modern case is made of leather and offers rugged protection, the Sport cases are shock-absorbing TPE bumpers. The Modern Leather Folio is a plus take on the Modern Case and can include six credit card sizes. All of them support MagSafe.

Modern Leather Case – Buy Now

Modern Leather Folio – Buy Now

Sport Case – Buy Now

Caseology

Caseology has several cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, including a beautiful Skyfall clear case.

Mujjo

If you are looking for a premium leather case with a cardholder slot, Mujjo has some fantastic options. Their cases feature added protection and a raised bezel around the rear camera to protect the protruding lenses from scratches and scuffs. The leather cases are also available without a wallet.

Full Leather Wallet Case iPhone 13 – Buy Now

Full Leather Wallet Case iPhone 13 Pro Max – Buy Now

Full Leather Case without Wallet – Buy Now

Latigo Leather

If you are a big fan of holster cases, then SDBags offer classy-looking leather cases. While they are built for belts, you can still use them without one, thanks to their strong magnets.

Latigo Leather iPhone Holster – Buy Now

Cyrill

They offer a mix of cases, including Leather brick designed, strap cases, and one with flower patterns.

Pallete Color Brick – Buy Now

Leather Brick – Buy Now

Oakywood

For those who love wood cases and still want MagSafe to work, Oakywood has the perfect cases for them. They offer iPhone 13 cases in two different versions: Cheery and Walnut.

Spigen

They are one of the best case makers who offer various iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases. The options include Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air Armor, Thin Fit cases, and more.

Tough Armor – Buy Now

Ultra Hybrid – Buy Now

Check out the full collection here.

Case-Mate

They offer a different style of tough cases with a glittery look. If you don’t like those boring single-colored cases, you should try these. All Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases feature MagSafe support.

Incipio

Love nature? You will love the cases from Incipo, who use plants to make these cases and still deliver 8ft drop protection. That’s the Organicore case for iPhone 13. Apart from these, there are more cases:

Moment

If you use Moment lenses with iPhone, their cases are designed to fit both the lense and the phone. It will also safeguard your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from bumps, scrapes, and dings.

Available in four different types of colors, with all of them supporting MagSafe.

Ringke

Looking for super low-cost iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases, then Ringke offers a good amount of variety. Right from clear case to a camouflage design to Air Soft TPU cases and silicon-type shockproof ones. They are all available for $10.

Totallee

Like Ringke, it offers affordable cases that cost as low as $39 and are slim, lightweight cases with an extra layer of protection.

Matte Finish – Buy Now

Transparent Finish – Buy Now

Mous

The company offers cases with AirShock tech that have been designed to absorb impact despite their slim design. It also includes an AutoAlign feature which makes it easy to attach with magnetic accessories to your iPhone 13.

Mous Limitless – Buy Now

Mous Infinity – Buy Now

Got any other case recommendation for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series that’s not mentioned above? Do drop a comment and share it with our readers.