The Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Deals

Looking to buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Check out the best deals available on Apple’s latest iPhones from various carriers in the US. You can get the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro at a pretty sweet discount, thanks to the deals.

Remember that all the deals below will offer you discounts in terms of monthly bill credits. In some cases, you’ll also have to trade in your existing iPhone to get the most discount. The best deals are also reserved for customers looking to switch carriers. If you are happy with your existing carrier, you’ll have to upgrade to a more expensive monthly plan.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Deals

The deals are in line with the last year’s iPhone 12 deal with a bit of difference. The official reveals date for all the offers for iPhone 13 is September 17th.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the best deals on the iPhone 13 lineup. It is offering up to $800 in trade-in along with $500 in credits for a switch. For the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can get a discount of up to $1,000 in monthly bill credits. For the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, this is limited to $800 and $700, respectively.

AT&T

AT&T is offering $1,000 in monthly bill credits if you get the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You’ll have to trade in an eligible device in a working condition for this, though. You can also get the iPhone 13 Pro without paying anything if you are ready to lock into a plan for 36 months. As for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, you can save up to $800 in monthly bill credits.

All of this does require you to trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for a 36-month plan.

T-Mobile

As a part of its “Forever Upgrade” program, T-Mobile offers new and existing subscribers up to $800 in trade-in credit over 30 billing cycles.

Xfinity Mobile

Like T-Mobile, the MVNO is offering $300 off in monthly credits when you port over an existing number.

Walmart

For all iPhone 13 versions, Walmart is offering $100 off ($779 or $21.64/month) for any carrier you choose.

Apart from the above deals, smaller carriers are also offering pretty good deals on the iPhone 13 series. One such deal is from Visible. They are offering a $200 gift card plus a free HomePod Mini if you switch to them. The carrier has unlimited 5G plans, which start from as low as $25.

It is rare to find good deals on new iPhones due to the initial rush. Things are a bit different with the iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max, as many retailers and carriers are offering some pretty nice deals. Also, note that these offers are the maximum discount offered, and things may vary a bit. Make sure you check out the complete terms and conditions.