Got the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? With improved cameras, longer battery life, and brighter displays, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are easily among the best smartphones in the market right now. Now, check out some of the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro tips and tricks to help you use them in a better way.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might look the same as the iPhone 12, but they pack some notable new features and improvements over them. And if you are coming from an even older iPhone, there’s a lot to explore here for you. Check out the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro tips and tricks below.

1. Transfer Data from iPhone

If you are coming in from an older iPhone, don’t forget to transfer your data first. That way, you get to avoid having to set up your iPhone 13 or iPhone1312 Pro from scratch.

While you can do that over iCloud, a faster way is to transfer your data directly from your previous iPhone (if you still have it at hand). Check out our guide on how to transfer data from your old iPhone to iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

2. Understand 5G Icons

The iPhone 13 series comes with improved 5G connectivity over the iPhone 12. That allows for incredible download and upload speeds of up to 4.0 Gbps and 200 Mbps, respectively. With that comes three different status icons that you may want to keep an eye out on — 5G, 5G+, 5GUW, and 5G UC.

5G — Indicated normal 5G network availability.

5G+ / 5GUW / 5G UC— Indicated faster high-frequency 5G network availability.

3. Manage Smart Data Mode

5G is amazing. But it can also ding your iPhone’s battery life. To make that less of an issue, your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro features Smart Data Mode, a functionality that switches between 5G and 4G depending on network activity.

For example, you won’t need 5G while scrolling down your Twitter and Facebook timelines. Smart Data Mode will make your iPhone use 4G in those instances. But if you choose to download a video on Apple TV, your iPhone 13 Pro automatically takes advantage of faster 5G.

You can manage Smart Data Mode via Settings > Cellular > Voice & Data. Select 5G Auto to enable Smart Data Mode or 5G On to disable the functionality — the latter setting will force your iPhone to use 5G all the time but may end up draining your battery.

4. Restrict 5G

Smart Data Mode aside, you can also restrict your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from using 5G (except during video streaming) by turning on Low Power Mode. Head into Settings > Battery to turn it on. Alternatively, you can tap the Low Data Mode icon within the Control Center to turn it on.

5. Buy 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Your iPhone 13 does not come with a charging adapter, but it sure comes with a Lightning to USB-C cable for fast charging. So, consider grabbing a power adapter with a rating of 20W or higher instead of sticking to your old 5-10W charger. That way, you’ll be able to fast charge your iPhone from 0-50 percent in just 30 minutes.

6. Get a MagSafe Charger

If you prefer to charge your iPhone 13 wirelessly, get a MagSafe charger. This is because MagSafe chargers can wirelessly charge the iPhone 13 series at up to 15W speeds, notably faster than the 7.5W maximum charging speed of regular wireless chargers.

7. Install iOS Updates Over 5G

Another benefit of 5G connectivity on the iPhone 13 series is that you can download iOS updates over 5G. To enable that, head over to Settings > Cellular > Data Mode and select Allow More Data on 5G.

8. FaceTime HD Calls

Thanks to 5G, you can perform FaceTime video calls in 1080p HD on your iPhone 13. Go to Settings > Cellular > Data Mode and select Allow More Data on 5G to FaceTime in HD over 5G. You can also do enjoy FaceTime HD calls on Wi-Fi.

9. FaceTime Eye Contact

You can complement FaceTime HD on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with Eye Contact. Once enabled, the feature will make it seem as if you are looking directly at the person on the other end of the call instead of at the camera. To enable it, go to Settings > FaceTime and turn on the switch next to Eye Contact.

10. Night Mode for All Cameras

With the iPhone 13 series, Apple is bringing Night mode support to all camera sensors. This means you can now take Night mode shots using the telephoto as well as the ultra-wide camera in low-light scenarios.

11. Check Image EXIF Data

Apart from the improved image quality, Apple now also lets you view the EXIF details of photos right on your iPhone. You can open any image in the Photos app and tap on the info ‘i’ button to view photo size, maps, photo date, time, resolution, and more.

12. Use iCloud Private Relay

A new iOS 15 feature, iCloud Private Relay hides your IP address and Safari browsing activity from network providers and websites so that no one — including Apple can see who you are or what sites you are visiting. It shields your web traffic from prying eyes and spammers. Private Relay hides data from both the ISP and advertisers that aim to build your online profile.

iCloud Private Relay is only available for paid iCloud users. You can enable the toggle from the Settings > iCloud > Private Relay menu.

13. Drag and Drop Content Across Apps

You really need to use this trick in person to check its awesomeness. On your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, long-press any image/video/file from one app, open another app, and drop it there. Keep the content pinned using one hand and open another app using another finger and drop the content.

It works seamlessly across Apple apps. For example, you can select a photo from the Photos app and use the drag and drop method to attach it to an iMessage conversation.

14. Shoot Videos in Dolby Vision

The iPhone 12 was the first smartphone in the world last year to allow shooting videos in Dolby Vision. However, the non-Pro models were limited to 4K30fps. There’s no such limitation this time around, so if you have the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13, you can now shoot stunning 4k60fps Dolby Vision videos and edit them straight off your iPhone.

Follow our guide on how to record Dolby Vision HDR videos on your iPhone.

16. Turn Off Night Mode

The iPhone 13 series will automatically enable Night mode in low-light scenarios for the best possible photos. However, in some cases, you might want to disable Night mode. Thankfully, there’s a way to do this as well. Just go Settings -> Camera -> Preserve Settings and enable the Night Mode toggle.

17. Shoot Macro Photos

If you have the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can use the ultra-wide camera to take macro photos as well. Simply get up close to a subject and the camera will automatically switch to macro mode.

Image Credit: Apple

18. Record Macro Videos

Yep, you are not just limited to macro photos. You can also record macro videos on your iPhone 13 Pro series, including slow-motion and time-lapse videos.

19. Shoot Cinematic Videos

Apart from Dolby Vision, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series can also record Cinematic videos.

Cinematic videos have a bokeh-like effect in which the subject is in focus and the background is blurred. If you want to take your videos to the next level, you should definitely try recording Cinematic Videos on your iPhone 13.

20. AirPlay 4K HDR Content

If you have a second-gen Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV, you can AirPlay 4K HDR content using your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. Once your Mac gets the macOS Monterey support, you’ll also be able to AirPlay videos to it.

21. Quick Take Videos

Want to shoot a quick portrait video for Instagram or for sharing it with your friends? Instead of fumbling around in the Camera app to try and switch to Video mode, simply tap and hold the Shutter icon to start recording video with Quick Take on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. Swipe your finger to the right if you want to switch to video recording completely.

22. Shoot in Apple ProRAW

Want to get the most out of your iPhone 13 Pro’s camera? Then you can shoot photos in ProRAW format.

This is Apple’s take on the RAW/DNG format, and it will offer you greater flexibility while editing photos in post. This feature is exclusively available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

23. Get the MagSafe Wallet Case with Find My Support

If you are someone who tends to lose or misplace their iPhone frequently, get the new MagSafe Wallet case from Apple. Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple launched an updated MagSafe Wallet case with Find My functionality built in. This means you’ll be able to track the case using the Find My app on your iPhone and other Apple devices.

The case can come in handy if you are unable to track your iPhone directly. You can instead try to locate your wallet case.

24. Watch Videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Take advantage of that big screen of your iPhone 13 Pro Max by watching videos in Picture-in-Picture mode. Swipe up while watching a video in full-screen mode, and you should see the video show up in a floating PiP pane automatically. The functionality works on apps such as Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube, and Netflix.

25. Change Default Browser

You no longer need to have Safari as the default browser on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. Instead, you can set up any other supported third-party web browser like Chrome or Firefox as the default one on your new iPhone.

To do that, dive into the Settings app on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro and select the app that you want to make the default. Then, tap Default Browser App and specify the app as the default.

26. Track Your iPhone Even When Switched Off

Thanks to an improvement from Apple in iOS 15, you’ll be able to track your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro even when it is powered off. This will ensure that you can track your iPhone even when it is stolen or it has run out of battery.

What’s Your Favorite iPhone 13 Trick?

The list above is exhaustive by no means, so don’t forget to explore each nook and cranny of your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. If you find something unique, do share it with us in the comments section below. Meanwhile, you may want to check our top 35+ iOS 15 tips and tricks for even more ideas on what you can do with your new iPhone.